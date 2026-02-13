Honasa Consumer Q3 Profit Nearly Doubles to ₹50.2 Cr, Sales Rise 16%

Chairman, CEO & Co-founder Varun Alagh said: "We remain committed to building scale through disciplined execution and long-term value creation. Our flagship and largest brand, Mamaearth, is back to double-digit growth, driven by product superiority and sharper investments." The Derma Co., a leading science-backed skincare brand, continued to scale with a healthy double-digit EBITDA profile and increasing consumer pull, while our younger brands grew over 25 per cent, backed by rising adoption in focus segments.