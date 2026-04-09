RBI Gives HDFC Bank Clean Chit on Governance Concerns, Reassurance Sends Stock Surging over 5%

The statement comes in the wake of the abrupt resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty on March 18, which sent shockwaves through the market. In his resignation letter, Chakraborty cited incongruence with the bank's ethics and values, but stopped short of pointing to any specific incidents or practices. The vague nature of his exit left fellow board members baffled, as he offered no particular instances during internal discussions either, according to reports. HDFC Bank, too, did not offer any substantive clarification on the reasons behind his departure.