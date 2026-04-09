Nexus Venture Partners Sells 1.6% Stake in Delhivery for ₹530.4 Cr

Nexus Venture Partners sold a 1.6% stake in Delhivery for ₹530.4 crore
Institutional investors including SBI and Nippon Mutual Fund acquired 1.2 crore shares
The logistics firm's stock price surged 3.2% following the ₹442 per share deal
Nexus Venture Partners offloaded 1.2 crore shares of logistics company Delhivery on Wednesday through open market transactions worth ₹530.4 crore.
The VC firm’s subsidiaries, Nexus Ventures III and Nexus Opportunity Fund, sold 1.04 crore and 15.62 lakh shares for ₹461.3 crore and ₹69.08 crore, respectively, through two block deals. In total, this represented a 1.6% stake (1.2 crore shares) valued at ₹530.4 crore.
Nexus Ventures III reportedly held a 4.49% stake in Delhivery as of December 2025.
The shares were acquired by institutional investors including Nippon India Mutual Fund, Alphamine Absolute Return Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund.
The block deals were executed at a price of ₹442 per share. Alphamine, ICICI Prudential, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund each purchased 5.7 lakh shares worth ₹25.19 crore. Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund each acquired 45.75 lakh shares worth ₹202.21 crore. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 11.4 lakh shares for ₹50.38 crore.
Market Reaction
Shares of Delhivery rose around 3.2% on Thursday, marking their fourth consecutive session of gains. The stock opened at ₹459.85 and touched an intraday high of ₹474.95.
On Wednesday, the shares had climbed 4.04% to close at ₹459.85, their highest level since November 4, 2025, following a gap-up opening on above-average trading volumes.
Delhivery Financial Performance
Delhivery reported a turnaround in the third quarter (Q3) of FY26, posting a profit of ₹39.6 crore compared to ₹25 crore in the same period a year earlier. The Gurugram-based company had reported a loss of ₹50.5 crore in the previous quarter.
The company recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹147 crore at a margin of 5.3% in Q3 FY26, reflecting a 227% year-on-year increase, its highest growth to date and comparable to its full-year FY25 performance.
Revenue from operations rose nearly 18% year-on-year to ₹2,805 crore in Q3, up from ₹2,378 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, revenue increased from ₹2,559.3 crore in Q2 FY26.
Total expenses rose 15% year-on-year to ₹2,820 crore in the quarter ended December, compared to ₹2,450.9 crore a year earlier and ₹2,708.1 crore in the previous quarter.