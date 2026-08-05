RBI Holds Repo Rate At 5.25%; Sensex Trims Gains, Nifty Turns Negative

At around 11:40 am, the Sensex was up 275.77 points, or 0.35%, at 78,704.72 after rising more than 380 points earlier in the session. The Nifty slipped into the red, falling 17.25 points, or 0.07%, to 24,597.65. The benchmarks have now shown divergence for the third consecutive session since the introduction of the new closing auction mechanism for F&O stocks.