RBI Keeps Repo Rate At 5.25%, Realtors Cheer Stability But Flag Affordability Gap

He cited ANAROCK data showing total housing sales in the top seven cities fell 6% year on year to about 90,715 units in the second quarter of 2026, while affordable housing supply had dropped to just 6% of total launches even as overall new supply rose 7% year on year to about 1.06 lakh units. Puri said this mismatch was "the main area of concern," noting that affordable housing demand remains rate sensitive and that residential prices are still growing at 7% annually across top cities.