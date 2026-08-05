Sundram Fasteners Q1 Profit Rises 9% To ₹151 Cr

Sundram Fasteners Ltd on Tuesday reported a 9% growth in standalone net profit to ₹150.97 crore in the June quarter of the current financial year.
The company had reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹138.35 crore in the first quarter of FY26.
Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,614.76 crore, up 20% year-on-year from ₹1,350.17 crore in Q1 FY26, the company said.
To drive long-term growth, the company said, it has earmarked capital expenditure of ₹400 crore towards capacity expansion initiatives. These investments are expected to significantly enhance the company's capabilities to address increasing customer requirements across various segments, including Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (ICEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs).
The auto component manufacturer’s domestic sales for the June quarter stood 16% higher at ₹1,084.31 crore against ₹930.91 crore during the year-ago period, it said.
Export sales for the quarter under review increased 23% to ₹465.97 crore from ₹379.14 crore during the same period of the preceding fiscal.
“We have entered the new financial year on a strong footing, buoyed by improving business conditions across key markets and the enduring confidence of our customers. Despite a dynamic global environment, we are encouraged by the steady recovery in export demand and the continued resilience of domestic markets,” said Arathi Krishna, Managing Director, Sundram Fasteners.
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The company's continued investments in technology, manufacturing excellence and customer partnerships have enabled it to respond with agility to evolving market requirements, according to Krishna.
“We are also making steady progress in expanding our presence across high-potential non-automotive sectors such as aerospace, wind energy, railways and defence, which will further strengthen the resilience and diversity of our business,” she added.
Within the Fasteners Division, an investment of approximately ₹250 crore has been proposed to strengthen the company's presence in the growing wind energy sector, as well as the space and aerospace industries, the statement added.
In addition, the company plans to invest approximately ₹100 crore in the Cast and machined assemblies business to augment its capabilities in manufacturing high-value precision-engineered assemblies, Sundram Fasteners said.
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Collectively, these investments reflect the company's strategic focus on expanding into adjacent product categories, enhancing its technological capabilities and developing diversified revenue streams across the automotive, industrial, renewable energy and emerging mobility sectors, it said.
Stating that there are continuously emerging trends in mobility in the global automotive market, it said that although US OEMs have begun to focus more on hybrids, their counterparts in Europe are rapidly moving towards electric vehicles.
As a result of its strong position in both of these markets, the company said it is well-placed to leverage these emerging opportunities through its wide range of products and established customer relationships.
Furthermore, the company is moving forward with its digital transformation strategy by adopting Industry 4.0 technologies such as AI, ML, IoT and robotics throughout the production process, it added.