Hyderabad International Airport awarded World’s fourth most family-friendly airport

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) CEO Kadhir Kadhiravan said, “Being ranked among the world’s most family-friendly airports is a proud milestone for Hyderabad Airport. This recognition reflects our continued commitment to designing a passenger experience that is inclusive, thoughtful, and responsive to the evolving needs of modern travellers.” Hyderabad Airport’s consistent focus on delivering a seamless and inclusive experience for families has been instrumental in achieving the milestone, the release said.