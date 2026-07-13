Hyderabad International Airport awarded World’s fourth most family-friendly airport

GHIAL on Monday announced that Hyderabad International Airport has been awarded the fourth most family-friendly airport in the world by AttractionTickets.com, a UK-based travel experience provider.
The recognition is part of AttractionTickets.com’s Happiest Airports Ranking, which assessed over 140 airports worldwide across key family-centric parameters, with a score of 18.5 out of 20, a release said.
These included Google review ratings, availability of children’s play areas, family security lanes, baby-changing facilities, stroller services, rest and sleep zones, Wi-Fi quality, airport size, and support for neurodivergent passengers, it said.
Each airport was scored out of 20 based on its performance across these nine indicators, with the final rankings compiled through data analysis conducted in May 2026.
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) CEO Kadhir Kadhiravan said, “Being ranked among the world’s most family-friendly airports is a proud milestone for Hyderabad Airport. This recognition reflects our continued commitment to designing a passenger experience that is inclusive, thoughtful, and responsive to the evolving needs of modern travellers.” Hyderabad Airport’s consistent focus on delivering a seamless and inclusive experience for families has been instrumental in achieving the milestone, the release said.
The airport offers a thoughtfully curated suite of facilities, including dedicated kids’ play areas, family rooms, well-equipped baby care rooms across terminal levels, complimentary baby strollers, and trained passenger service associates to assist families throughout their journey.
Additional amenities such as therapy dogs, a yoga room, diverse food and beverage options, and family-friendly retail further enhance the travel experience, the release added