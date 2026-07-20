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L&T Bags ₹10,000–15,000-Cr Mega EPC Orders Across Iron Ore, Steel and Zinc Projects

The latest wins come as domestic metals and mining companies continue to expand production capacity across iron ore, steel and non-ferrous metals

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Published At:
Published At:
L&T Bags ₹10,000–15,000-Cr Mega EPC Orders Across Iron Ore, Steel and Zinc Projects
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • L&T has secured multiple engineering and construction orders from domestic metals and mining companies.

  • The contracts fall under the company's "mega" order category, valued between ₹10,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore.

  • The projects cover iron ore handling, steel plant expansion and a zinc processing facility.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured multiple engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders from leading domestic metals and mining companies, with the combined value of the contracts falling under its 'mega' order category of ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore.

The orders span the mining, ferrous and non-ferrous metals segments and include projects in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, along with a zinc processing plant for a private sector client.

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L&T said the wins strengthen its presence across the metals and minerals value chain as companies continue to expand production capacity.

Orders Across Mining, Steel and Zinc

The largest order has come from India's biggest public sector iron ore producer, which is expanding its production capacity to 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030. L&T will execute Package BE-01C for an 18 MTPA iron ore handling plant in Chhattisgarh.

The scope of work includes design and engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of a downhill conveyor system, screening plant, stockpile, yard equipment, a Rapid Wagon Loading System (RWLS) and related facilities.

The company has also secured Design & Build and Balance of Plant packages from a public sector Navratna company for the expansion of a steel plant in West Bengal. The project will increase the plant's capacity from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA.

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Long-Term Client Relationship Continues

Separately, L&T has won an EPC contract for a zinc processing plant from a major private sector metals producer. The project includes design and engineering, procurement, installation, commissioning and related site services.

The company said the order builds on its long-standing relationship with the client and reflects its expertise in executing complex non-ferrous metallurgical projects.

Commenting on the order wins, L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said, "This reaffirms L&T's enduring leadership in the minerals and metals EPC sector and reflects the deep trust customers place in our ability to deliver projects of exceptional scale and complexity." He added that the company remains committed to supporting India's expanding metals and minerals sector by developing world-class industrial infrastructure.

Focus on Project Execution

T Kumaresan, Senior Vice President and Head – Utilities & Metals at L&T, said, "These orders across the mining, ferrous and non-ferrous sectors reaffirm our customers' confidence in L&T's engineering expertise and project execution capabilities."

He added that the company remains focused on delivering the projects while maintaining high standards of quality, safety and sustainability.

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