L&T to Invest ₹18,600 Cr in TN, Signs MoU in Presence of CM Vijay

L&T signed an MoU with Tamil Nadu for three projects worth ₹18,600 crore.
The projects will be set up in Kanchipuram, Coimbatore and Kattupalli.
They are expected to generate over 8,000 jobs.
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday signed a MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to take up three projects costing ₹18,600 crore and assuring employment opportunities to over 8,000 people.
The MoU was signed by representatives from L&T and state government in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and L&T chairman and managing director S N Subrahmanyan at the Secretariat. The MoU was the first industrial agreement signed after the Vijay-led government took office, an official release said.
During the occasion, the chief minister assured full cooperation and continued support from the state government for L&T’s future growth and expansion plans in Tamil Nadu.
The data centre expansion in Kanchipuram district, establishment of electronics and electrical systems manufacturing unit in Coimbatore and expansion of the Kattupalli L&T shipyard are the three projects to be taken up in the state.
The data centre expansion project, with an investment of ₹15,000 crore, will create around 500 jobs, the release said.
The electronics and electrical systems manufacturing project in Coimbatore, with an investment of ₹2,500 crore will create around 2,000 jobs.
Similarly, the Kattupalli L&T shipyard expansion, with an investment of ₹1,100 crore will generate around 5,700 jobs, the release said.
These multi-sector investments mark a milestone in the chief minister's campaign to raise Tamil Nadu's economy to $1.5 trillion by 2036. The projects are expected to strengthen the state’s digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence capabilities, improve the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, and through the Kattupalli expansion, it would bring world-class coastal and port-adjacent infrastructure for the shipbuilding and offshore wind installation industry, the release said.
Implementation of these projects will generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities for Tamil Nadu’s youth and contribute to the state’s overall economic growth, the release added.