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Happiest Minds Q1 Profit Rises 18% to ₹67.6 Cr, Revenue Grows 14%

The IT firm's AI-first strategy and expanding deal pipeline helped drive double-digit growth in revenue and profit during the June quarter

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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Happiest Minds Technologies reported an 18.3% year-on-year rise in Q1 net profit to ₹67.6 crore, while revenue grew 14.3%.

  • The company said its AI-first strategy continued to gain traction, supported by strong demand across AI, analytics and digital engineering.

  • Happiest Minds also reported a 20% sequential increase in its business pipeline, signalling confidence in future growth.

IT company Happiest Minds Technologies has reported an 18.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit to ₹67.6 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹57.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26, according to a regulatory filing.

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Revenue from operations grew 14.3% to ₹628.51 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹549.9 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, profit and revenue rose 10.5% and 4%, respectively.

Happiest Minds - Justdial
Happiest Minds Q4 Profit Jumps 80% to ₹61.17 Crore; Revenue Rises 11% to ₹604 Crore

BY PTI

"We have opened FY27 with a solid performance. Our AI-first strategy is gaining significant traction, with strong momentum across AI and analytics, digital engineering, platforms, and industry-focused solutions. We have also built a strong and expanding pipeline, registering 20% growth over the previous quarter," Happiest Minds CEO Joseph Anantharaju said.

He said the quality and breadth of opportunities in the company's pipeline gives him confidence to deliver sustained business growth.

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As of June 30, 2026, the company had 6,532 employees across 16 countries.

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