Kapture CX Gets $10 Mn In Pre-Series B Funding Round Led By Bajaj Finserv Ventures

Kapture CX, a Bengaluru-headquartered enterprise AI platform, has raised $10 million in a pre-Series B round led by Bajaj Finserv Ventures
The funds will support international expansion and product innovation
The company said its agentic AI operating system serves more than 1,000 enterprises worldwide and has profitability
Enterprise AI platform Kapture CX has raised $10 million in a pre-Series B funding round led by Bajaj Finserv Ventures (BFSV), with participation from existing investors Cactus Venture Partners and India Alternatives, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The investment marks Bajaj Finserv Ventures' first investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) segment. The company said the fresh capital will be used to expand Kapture CX's presence across international markets while strengthening research and development (R&D) and product innovation.
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Kapture CX develops a full-stack agentic AI platform designed for large enterprises. According to the company, its platform integrates AI models, workflow orchestration and user interfaces into a single operating system to help businesses automate complex operational processes without relying on multiple technology providers.
The company said enterprises continue to face challenges in extracting measurable returns from AI investments due to fragmented technology ecosystems. Organisations increasingly require industry-specific AI solutions capable of managing complex business workflows at scale, it said.
Kapture CX currently serves more than 1,000 enterprises across 18 countries. Its customer base includes Bajaj Finance as well as multiple companies within the Tata Group and Reliance Group. The company also said it works with several global consulting firms and hyperscale technology partners.
"We are currently in the process of launching the AI Opportunities Fund to invest across the emerging AI ecosystem. As we evaluated opportunities in the space, we found in Kapture a solution that demonstrably works at scale," Lakshmi Iyer, Group President - Investments and MD & CEO, Bajaj Alts, said in a statement.
Kapture CX has increased its revenue fourfold since raising its Series A funding in 2023 while also becoming profitable. The company's CEO described it as an uncommon milestone among AI-focused firms.
"Since our Series A round in 2023, Kapture has grown 4x and achieved what remains rare in the AI economy - profitability," Sheshgiri Kamath, Cofounder and CEO of Kapture CX, said in a statement.
"For enterprises whose experimentation phase with AI is behind them, Kapture is where real value begins. Having an AI-first organisation like Bajaj Finserv Ventures lead this round is powerful validation of our value proposition," he added.
The company said it aims to achieve five-fold revenue growth over the next few years as demand for enterprise AI solutions continues to expand.