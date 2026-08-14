Who Is Pirojsha Godrej? The 45-Year-Old Taking Over Godrej Industries From Nadir Godrej

That path did not materialise. He joined the family business in 2004, choosing Godrej Properties, a unit that was relatively small at the time and had no other family member actively steering it. Barring a two-year break to complete his MBA, he stayed on with the company from then on. By 31, he was named its Managing Director and CEO, making him the first among the younger generation of Godrejs to hold direct profit-and-loss responsibility for a listed group company.