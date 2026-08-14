SAT Relief For Zee: What It Means For The ₹3,143 Cr Warrant Issue

ZEEL can proceed with its proposed ₹3,143 crore preferential warrant issue to promoter group company Sunbright Mauritius Investments.
The relief comes after ZEEL and CEO Punit Goenka challenged Sebi’s July 31 order before SAT.
The tribunal has also allowed ZEEL to access its mutual fund units for dividend distribution, subject to conditions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has received interim relief from the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), allowing the company to proceed with its proposed ₹3,143 crore preferential warrant issue to promoter group company Sunbright Mauritius Investments, according to a Business Standard report.
The relief comes after ZEEL and its CEO Punit Goenka challenged the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) July 31 order before the tribunal. Sebi had barred ZEEL from accessing the securities market for two months, while Goenka was barred for 12 months.
ZEEL had sought permission to proceed with the warrant issue, which had already been approved by shareholders and received in-principle approval from stock exchanges. The company had also sought relaxation in the 14-day window for completing the issue, citing the time that had elapsed since the resolution was approved.
What The SAT Relief Means For Zee
The relief allows ZEEL to move forward with the proposed fundraise despite the two-month market-access restriction imposed by Sebi. The tribunal has also permitted the company to access its mutual fund units for dividend distribution, according to the reports.
The relief is subject to ZEEL depositing the penalty imposed by Sebi. Senior Supreme Court advocate HP Ranina said he expects Sebi to comply with the SAT order, which would allow Zee Entertainment to proceed with the fundraise.
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Sebi had opposed the warrant issue during the restriction period, arguing that allowing the transaction could weaken the purpose of the market-access ban. The regulator had also raised concerns over Punit Goenka’s involvement in the proposed transaction.
Why Sebi Barred Zee Entertainment
Sebi’s July 31 order barred Goenka from accessing the securities market for 12 months, while ZEEL was barred for two months. Sebi also imposed penalties of ₹58 lakh on Goenka and ₹30 lakh on ZEEL. Promoter Subhash Chandra was barred for 12 months and fined ₹60 lakh.
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The regulatory action relates to allegations over title documents of a Hyderabad property owned by ZEEL. Sebi alleged that the documents were provided as security for loans taken by private entities linked to the promoters without the required corporate approvals.
ZEEL has disputed the allegations, saying the property documents were taken without authorisation. The company has also maintained that there was no direct finding that it knew about the transaction or that it had itself carried out fraudulent activity in the securities market.