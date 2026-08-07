BlissClub Raises ₹160 Cr In Funding Led By Singularity AMC

D2C athleisure brand BlissClub on Friday said it has raised ₹160 crore in a Series B funding round led by Singularity AMC to fuel its offline expansion and product development.
The funding round saw significant personal capital investment from BlissClub Founder Minu Margeret and her partner Vidit Aatrey (Meesho Founder and CEO), alongside participation from existing investors Elevation Capital and Eight Roads Ventures, the company said in a statement.
The Bengaluru-based firm plans to utilise the fresh capital to support category expansion, scale up its offline retail presence, strengthen product development, and hire for its next stage of growth.
Founded in 2020, BlissClub's product range spans leggings, tops, outerwear, and accessories. It has a retail footprint of more than 40 stores across India.
"We believe active lifestyle apparel is increasingly becoming a staple of everyday wardrobes, and BlissClub’s deep product R&D and sourcing capabilities give us a unique right to win in this category,” Margeret said.
"This round allows us to double down on that vision — investing further in product innovation, expanding our offline presence, and bringing BlissClub to many more consumers across the country.
“My conviction in this opportunity ahead has only grown stronger, and I’m personally doubling down on that belief by making a significant personal investment in this round.We’re still at the beginning of what we believe can become a large, enduring and category-defining Indian consumer brand," she added.