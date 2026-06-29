After Dunzo, Kabeer Biswas Makes AI Comeback with Start-Up 'M'; Seeks Fresh Funds

Dunzo cofounder Kabeer Biswas is back with M, an AI-driven household management startup
It manages kitchen coordination via WhatsApp and aims to become a full operating layer for the home
Backed by ₹102 crore in seed funding and plans rapid expansion
Dunzo cofounder Kabeer Biswas has returned to the start-up ecosystem with M, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven household management platform that aims to simplify everyday domestic coordination.
The Bengaluru-based startup is initially focused on managing kitchens but plans to evolve into an AI-powered operating layer capable of overseeing multiple household tasks.
M currently functions through WhatsApp, where it helps households plan meals, monitor grocery inventory and coordinate with domestic staff, as per a report by Moneycontrol. During onboarding, the company maps each household's routines, including dietary preferences, shopping habits and staff responsibilities, to create a customised operating system for the home.
Every evening, the platform prepares the next day's meal plan based on available ingredients and family preferences. It also communicates directly with cooks in multiple Indian languages, enabling them to request groceries and receive cooking instructions without relying on homeowners.
While much of the workflow still requires human support, the long-term objective is to automate inventory checks, grocery ordering and routine household coordination.
"The question now is: now that everything comes in 10 minutes, what's next in urban convenience?" Biswas said, as per Moneycontrol. "We think it's the mental fatigue involved in managing a house. If Claude can run your work, can M run your house? That's potentially what we're chasing," he added.
The start-up's category of household AI assistants remains at an early stage with questions around scalability, profitability and consumer willingness to pay for such services.
M has raised ₹102 crore in seed funding led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Blume Ventures and CRED. As of now, the start-up reportedly serves around 150 households in Bengaluru and plans to expand to nearly 10,000 homes over the coming months.
The company ultimately aims to integrate with quick commerce, food delivery, e-commerce and payments platforms, allowing AI to execute household tasks rather than merely recommend them.
"Consumers care about outcomes. They don't care about tools. You can give everybody a fancy tool and say, 'See what you can do with it.' Consumers at scale don't want tools. They want outcomes," Biswas was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.
M is also in advanced discussions to raise an additional $9 million, extending its earlier $11 million seed round to approximately $20 million, as per a report by the Financial Express. Existing investors, including Peak XV Partners, Blume Ventures and CRED, are expected to participate alongside new backers.
According to FE, the start-up is targeting families with annual incomes exceeding ₹50 lakh. The platform is expected to be priced below ₹10,000 per month, with a broader consumer launch planned within the next three to four months.