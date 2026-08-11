Jakson Infra on Tuesday said it has secured a contract worth ₹128.21 crore from Resonia Ltd for the supply and construction of a transmission line project in Karnataka.
The awarded stretch covers a route length of approximately 90.07 km, a company statement said.
The project involves the supply and construction of the 400 kV Double Circuit (Quad) Jagalur-Kadakola Transmission Line - Element 1B (Middle Section) in Karnataka.
The project is part of a larger transmission scheme involving the establishment of a 400 kV substation at Hampapura and associated transmission lines in Mandya district.
The project was awarded to Resonia Ltd by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process.
"This award reflects the confidence in Jakson Infra’s execution capabilities, and we remain committed to delivering reliable, high-quality infrastructure that supports India’s growing power needs," said Jakson Infra spokesperson.
Once completed, the project will enhance Karnataka's transmission capacity, improve grid reliability, and support the state's growing energy demand.
The order further reinforces Jakson Infra's position in India's power transmission sector, the company said. Jakson Infra is an infrastructure EPC company providing turnkey solutions across power transmission and distribution, metro electrification, water and civil infrastructure.