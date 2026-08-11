  1. home
  2. News
  3. No state funds for special vehicle numbers maharashtra govt

No State Funds For Special Vehicle Numbers: Maharashtra Govt

If an official or an office spends money to obtain a special number for a government vehicle, "under no circumstances" will funds be sanctioned to meet that expense, the circular said.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
Published At:
No State Funds For Special Vehicle Numbers: Maharashtra Govt
info_icon

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said it will not bear the cost if officials opt for special vehicle registration numbers, noting the additional expense does not qualify for state funding.

The move is part of the government's broader push to curb unnecessary expenditure and maintain financial discipline.

The state finance department issued a circular saying it had noticed that government offices were spending substantial amounts to obtain specific registration numbers, commonly referred to as RTO special numbers. Since no government orders permit such numbers for official vehicles, the expenditure should not be charged to the state exchequer, it said.

The Family Office Playbook

1 August 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

If an official or an office spends money to obtain a special number for a government vehicle, "under no circumstances" will funds be sanctioned to meet that expense, the circular said.

Related Content
Related Content

The finance department noted that the government already incurs considerable expenditure on vehicles, including their repair and maintenance, fuel and drivers' salaries. Vehicle-related spending should therefore be restricted to what is necessary, keeping in mind the policy of economy in overall expenditure, it said.

The directive will apply to all state government departments and their subordinate machinery, rural and urban local bodies, universities, educational institutions, statutory and autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings.

The departments have been directed to bring the circular to the immediate notice of all offices under their control.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×