L&T Preps Bid For India's ₹7,280 Cr Rare-Earth Magnet Incentive Scheme

Last year, the government approved a seven-year programme comprising ₹6,450 crore in sales-linked incentives and ₹750 crore in capital subsidies to boost domestic magnet production. India aims to build annual domestic capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes, with support extended to about five companies. The government expects the incentives to encourage both domestic firms and overseas magnet makers to set up local production, reducing dependence on Chinese suppliers, which have benefited from state support and economies of scale over the years.