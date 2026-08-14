Inside Infra.Market's Billion-Dollar Shortcut to the Public Markets

Why the non-IPO route

Choosing a non-IPO reverse merger arrangement provides Infra.Market with a faster route to the public markets. Furthermore, the transaction is being carried out through a preferential allotment via a share swap, rather than a formal scheme of merger/amalgamation under the Companies Act, potentially making the process faster. Experts say that while IPO route and merger/amalgamation under the Companies Act can take 6 to 18 months to finalise, the proposed structure could be completed faster.