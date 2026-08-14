PhysicsWallah Q1 Results: Net Loss Narrows 30% YoY, Ad Spend Up 9% To ₹128 Cr

Commenting on the results, Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said, "This quarter marks an important milestone in our journey towards sustainable profitability. Despite the change in NEET examination cycles, we delivered healthy revenue growth along with an improvement in profitability. While doing this we continued to expand our learner base across online, offline, K-12 and other new categories, reflecting a funnel that is getting deeper and wider. Our focus remains on scaling up this tech-led affordable online education platform while maintaining disciplined capital allocation."