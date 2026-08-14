Bharat Dynamics Q1 Profit Soars Over Sixfold To ₹119 Cr, Revenue More Than Doubles

Bharat Dynamics’ Q1FY27 profit jumped 547.4% YoY to ₹118.79 crore, compared with ₹18.35 crore a year ago.
Revenue from operations rose 131% YoY to ₹572.24 crore, while profit and revenue increased 5% and 19.2%, respectively, on a sequential basis.
EBITDA turned positive at ₹83.1 crore from a loss of ₹45.4 crore in Q1FY26, with the margin improving to 14.5% from -18.3%.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise, reported a 547.4% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit to ₹118.79 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹18.35 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations also more than doubled during the quarter, rising 131% YoY to ₹572.24 crore from ₹247.93 crore in Q1FY26.
The defence public sector undertaking also reported an improvement in its performance on a sequential basis. Profit increased 5% from ₹113.18 crore in Q4FY26, while revenue from operations rose 19.2% from ₹480.20 crore in the previous quarter.
EBITDA Turns Positive
BDL’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) turned positive at ₹83.1 crore in Q1FY27, compared with an EBITDA loss of ₹45.4 crore in Q1FY26.
The company’s EBITDA margin also improved during the quarter. It stood at 14.5% in Q1FY27, compared with a negative margin of 18.3% in the year-ago quarter.
BDL’s total comprehensive income rose 428.3% YoY to ₹117.08 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹22.16 crore in Q1FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it increased 4.6% from ₹111.90 crore in Q4FY26.
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The company’s Q1FY27 profit was therefore higher than its Q4FY26 profit, while revenue and total comprehensive income also recorded sequential growth during the quarter.
BDL Stock Performance
BDL shares have declined 5.5% year-to-date, compared with an 8.43% decline in the Sensex over the same period.
Over the past six months, however, the stock has gained 12%, while the Sensex has declined nearly 6%.
BDL shares touched a 52-week low of ₹1,090 on March 30, 2026, after reaching a 52-week high of ₹1,655.25 on September 22, 2025.