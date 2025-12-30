IndiGo to Hike Pilot Allowances amid Efforts to Stabilise Operations after Disruptions

Under the new rules, domestic layover payments have been increased. If a layover lasts more than 10 hours and 1 minute but less than 24 hours, a Captain will now receive ₹3,000 instead of ₹2,000, while a First Officer will get ₹1,500 instead of ₹1,000. For layovers extending beyond 24 hours, Captains will earn ₹150 per extra hour, up from ₹100 earlier, and First Officers will receive ₹75 per hour, up from ₹50.