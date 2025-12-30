IndiGo to Hike Pilot Allowances amid Efforts to Stabilise Operations after Disruptions

IndiGo has announced higher pilot allowances for transit, layovers, night flying and others, effective January 1, 2026.
The revision follows a month of severe operational disruption which led to large-scale flight cancellations.
After DGCA ordered a 10% cut in IndiGo’s winter schedule, the allowance hike is seen as a step to stabilise operations.
India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has revised the allowances paid to its pilots, with higher payments for layovers, night flying and operational disruptions. The changes will come into effect from January 1, 2026, and apply to both Captains and First Officers.
The move comes at a time when IndiGo is trying to bring its operations back on track after a month of severe disruption. This month, the airline cancelled thousands of flights mostly due to to the implementation of new FDTL rules, which came into force on November 1. These rules increase mandatory rest periods for pilots, limit night-time flying duties, and require at least 48 hours of rest each week.
IndiGo reportedly did not fully adjust its crew scheduling systems to comply with the stricter rules, resulting in a shortage of available pilots. The situation worsened on December 5 when over 1000 flights were cancelled in a single day.
Earlier in the month, the aviation regulator DGCA had instructed the airline to trim its winter schedule by 10% following the operational hurdle.
Against this backdrop, the revised allowance structure is seen as an attempt to ease pressure on cockpit crew and stabilise operations, according to an internal report accessed by Reuters.
Under the new rules, domestic layover payments have been increased. If a layover lasts more than 10 hours and 1 minute but less than 24 hours, a Captain will now receive ₹3,000 instead of ₹2,000, while a First Officer will get ₹1,500 instead of ₹1,000. For layovers extending beyond 24 hours, Captains will earn ₹150 per extra hour, up from ₹100 earlier, and First Officers will receive ₹75 per hour, up from ₹50.
Deadhead allowances, paid when pilots travel as passengers for operational reasons, have also been raised, the report added. Earlier, Captains and First Officers were paid ₹3,000 and ₹1,500 per scheduled block hour, respectively. These amounts have now been increased to ₹4,000 for Captains and ₹2,000 for First Officers.
Night flying payments have been simplified as well. Instead of using a multiplier system to calculate night hours, Captains will now be paid ₹2,000 per night hour, while First Officers will receive ₹1,000 per night hour.
IndiGo has also introduced a new “tail swap” allowance. A tail swap happens when pilots are required to change aircraft during their duty period due to operational reasons. Under the new provision, Captains will receive ₹1,500 per tail swap and First Officers ₹750, subject to certain conditions.
Transit allowances have been revised too. Earlier, pilots were given a flat ₹500 if the halt exceeded two hours and there was no lounge access. Now, Captains will receive ₹1,000 per hour and First Officers ₹500 per hour for domestic halts beyond 90 minutes, regardless of lounge availability, up to a maximum of four hours. Beyond that, the airline will provide hotel accommodation.
IndiGo reportedly said that in cases where a tail swap involves a halt of more than 90 minutes, pilots will be eligible for both tail swap and transit allowances.