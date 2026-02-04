Change in Volume, Investor Profile Will Tell F&O STT Hike’s Result: CBDT Chief

A

We should not go into how to run a business; that is not the domain of the tax department. But it (taxation) should not be disruptive and should be based on principles. Buyback is of the nature of capital gains, and therefore we have honoured that.

In the case of a buyback, as against a reduction of capital, only a few shareholders take a call on whether to go in for a buyback or not. In a reduction of capital, it is across shareholders and proportionate, and therefore it is considered a dividend. In a buyback, it is a call of the taxpayer—one shareholder may choose not to participate, while another may choose to do so.

The buyback is essentially driven by the promoter and is, by and large, a distribution of general reserves. Apart from general reserves, there may also be share premium, but broadly it is a distribution of reserves which otherwise would have been taxed under normal applicability.

Taking all these things together, the promoter is expected to factor this in and then take a call. It should not be driven by tax considerations alone.