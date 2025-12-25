  1. home
Captain Polyplast Bags ₹28 Cr Solar Pump Order under PM-KUSUM Scheme

Solar solutions provider Captain Polyplast on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth around ₹28 crore under the Centre's PM-KUSUM Yojana in Maharashtra

PTI
Captain Polyplast Bags ₹28 Cr Solar Pump Order under PM-KUSUM Scheme
Solar solutions provider Captain Polyplast on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth around ₹28 crore under the Centre's PM-KUSUM Yojana in Maharashtra.

The order has been placed by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MESDCL) to supply 1,500 solar pumps under the component B of the scheme.

The order valued at ₹27.69 crore is to be executed in this financial year.

The new order is in addition to an earlier order of 500 solar pumps from MESDCL.

The company's Whole Time Director Ritesh Khichadia said, "This additional empanelment under the PM KUSUM B scheme further strengthens our order book and improves revenue visibility for the coming periods." Launched in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aims to add 34,800 MW solar capacity by March 2026.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Component A is for the installation of 10,000 MW of solar capacity by installing small solar power plants, Component B is for the installation of 14 lakh off-grid standalone solar-powered agriculture pumps, and Component C is for the solarisation of 35 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps. 

