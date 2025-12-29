Why IndiGo Began Losing Market Share Even before December Crisis

But even before the disruptions began in December, IndiGo had cancelled 1,232 flights in the previous month. The carrier had then released a statement saying that 755 cancellations were due to crew and Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) constraints, 92 were caused by ATC system failures, 258 by airport or airspace restrictions, and 127 by other factors. It added that many of these issues were beyond the operator’s direct control.