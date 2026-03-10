IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns with Immediate Effect, MD Rahul Bhatia to Take Over

"Having founded and nurtured IndiGo for twenty two years, I feel a deep sense of personal commitment and responsibility towards our nation, and towards the airline's customers, employees, shareholders and all other stakeholders", Bhatia said. He added, "While placing Culture, Service Excellence and Stakeholder Trust at the forefront of its operations, IndiGo will continue to sharpen its strategic focus on serving India and her people with an airline that is professionally managed, operationally reliable and globally respected."