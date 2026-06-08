IndiGo Bets Big on International Growth, Targets 200 Mn Passengers by FY30

IndiGo aims to carry around 200 million passengers annually by FY30, up from 123 million in FY26.
The airline plans to expand international operations, add long-haul aircraft and grow premium offerings.
Cargo, loyalty and ancillary businesses are also expected to play a larger role in future growth.
IndiGo on Monday unveiled an ambitious growth roadmap for FY30, outlining plans to significantly expand its passenger base, fleet and international operations as it seeks to strengthen its position in global aviation.
During its Analyst Day 2026 presentation, the airline said it aims to carry around 200 million passengers annually by FY30, compared with 123 million in FY26. It also plans to increase daily departures to about 3,000 from over 2,200 currently and expand its fleet to more than 550 aircraft.
The long-term expansion plan was unveiled even as IndiGo recently made changes to its overseas operations. The carrier said it would suspend services to six international destinations between July and September, a period that usually sees weaker travel demand. It also announced the discontinuation of Manchester flights from August-end and the return of a leased Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as it manages costs and operational constraints.
International Expansion Takes Priority
International growth is expected to be a major driver of IndiGo's next phase. The airline said international capacity could account for around 40% of its total capacity by 2030 as it expands across Asia, Europe and other long-haul markets.
According to the company, its international network has grown from five destinations in FY16 to 44 destinations in FY26, with more than 150 routes now in operation.
To support this expansion, IndiGo plans to induct Airbus A321XLR aircraft and Airbus A350 widebody jets. The airline expects nine A321XLR deliveries in FY27, which will help it serve destinations such as Athens, Istanbul, Bali and Seoul.
Premium Travel and Other Growth Areas
Alongside network growth, IndiGo is increasing its focus on premium travellers through its IndiGoStretch product. The airline expects the number of daily premium seats to rise to more than 4,300 by March 2027 from over 2,800 currently.
Cargo operations are also set for expansion. IndiGo projects cargo volumes of more than 450,000 tonnes by FY30, up from around 360,000 tonnes in FY26, supported by additional capacity and future widebody aircraft deployment.
The airline is also looking to grow revenue beyond ticket sales through services such as seat selection, baggage products, upgrades and loyalty programmes. Its BluChip loyalty programme has crossed 11 million members since launch and is expected to play a bigger role in building a broader travel and retail ecosystem.
Growth With Financial Discipline
Despite its aggressive expansion plans, IndiGo said growth will remain financially disciplined. The airline ended FY26 with a free cash balance of ₹362 billion and plans to continue investing in fleet, infrastructure, technology and talent.
The carrier said it expects capacity growth to accelerate from FY27 as supply-chain constraints and operational disruptions ease, while maintaining its focus on cost efficiency and operational reliability.