India Needs to 'Reclaim' Wellness from Thailand and Indonesia

What is telling about how the deal came together is what it did not involve. There were no bankers, formal auction or competing bids. "The discussions happened very organically," Nikhil told Outlook Business. "We were not looking to dilute our equity, and IHCL was not in any particular hurry. It just evolved." What accelerated it was a convergence of philosophy. IHCL had been quietly thinking about integrated, therapeutic wellness for years, and had taken detailed feedback from its own premium club members, many of whom turned out to be regular Atmantan guests already.