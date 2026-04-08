IHCL to Scale Atmantan to 5 Properties in 5 Yrs, Says MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal

A

See, Atmantan is a profitable venture, it's not loss-making. It's been making money and the operating profit was close to 50% of the revenue. Depending on how things evolve in the next few years, if there is a geopolitical impact, normally Atmantan should benefit instead of suffer. But still, there could be other issues that come in which are beyond our reasonable control. The people, the management—we feel that this is a very sound investment.

So, firstly, it is a sound investment—why? Because it's not leveraged. It's a brand which is very, very special. If you look at the IHCL brandscape, we were missing a brand which represents—besides Indian Hotels Company, which was founded by Jamshedji Tata, with Taj as the crown—with the exception of Ama, we wanted a very pure Indian name. And this name, Atmantan, is really something which symbolizes India's cultural heritage, India's spiritual heritage, and the latest movement around healing in India.

So, we have to look at this not only as one property acquired, but as a platform for wellness which can be scaled up—not significantly, but let's say 4 to 5 properties in India in the next 5 years, and maybe even exported to the world, either by getting people to come here and experience it or, if there is a right opportunity, taking it outside. Already, a lot of foreigners and westerners come here, which at the moment is down because of the conflict in the Middle East (West Asia). I personally believe very strongly in the soft power of Brand India, which is yet to be fully tapped, and that soft power can only come when India has brands with global recognition. Taj has that global recognition—and can Atmantan get that global recognition in a few years from now? Yes, for sure it can. So, it has the potential.

That's how we have thought about it, and it also completes our brandscape. Today, if you look at it—from ultra-luxury, which is the palaces and the living legacies of Taj, to the safaris, to other Taj business and leisure hotels, all the way to homestays with Ama or Ginger—we have covered the complete spectrum. There was only one empty spot, and that was wellness hospitality, or integrated wellness hospitality, and Atmantan fills that gap.