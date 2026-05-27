SpaceX Is Going Public But Without Starlink There Is No Story

The money trail is explicit in the S-1. According to multiple reports, SpaceX spent $10.1 billion in capital expenditure in Q1 2026 alone, more than doubling from a year earlier. Of that, $7.7 billion or 76%went to xAI. Starlink received $1.3 billion. The rocket launch business got $1 billion. And in all of 2025, xAI consumed $12.7 billion of SpaceX's $20.7 billion in total capex. That is 61% of everything the company spent, more than the combined amount spent on Starlink and the launch business.