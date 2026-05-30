Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Q4 Profit Falls 10% to ₹26.1 Crore

Precision engineering firm Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd on Friday reported a 10 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 26.1 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 29.2 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Revenue from operations for the reporting period, January-March 2026, stood at Rs 81.8 crore compared to Rs 68.4 crore in the corresponding period of last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 20 per cent, the Bengaluru-based company said.
PAT declined mainly on account of higher depreciation and finance cost from strategic capacity and capability investments made during the year, Unimech said. For the full year ended March 31, 2026, PAT dropped 24 per cent to Rs 63.3 crore from Rs 83.5 crore in FY25.
At the same time, revenue from operations for FY26 stood at Rs 240.5 crore, at par with Rs 242.9 crore in the fiscal year earlier, reflecting a Y-o-Y marginal decline of 1 per cent, primarily led by slow order pick-up from customers for most of the tariff-impacted year, it said.
"The strength of our operating model stood the test as seen once customer ordering normalised. The Q4 performance validates the strategic choices we have made over the past year, even as much of FY26 was shaped by a volatile global trade environment and muted customer ordering," said Anil Kumar Puttan, Chairman & Managing Director, Unimech Aerospace & Manufacturing Ltd.
The underlying business, according to him, has emerged stronger, more diversified, and better prepared for scale.
During the year, the company, he said, expanded its international presence through the joint venture with the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group and enhanced its product and engineering capabilities through the acquisition of Hobel Bellows.
"We also deepened our qualification-led engagement across aerospace, semiconductor, defence, and energy sectors, secured meaningful nuclear-related orders, and continued to invest in manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure, and talent to support long-term growth," he said.
The company said its order book as on May 26, 2026 stood at approximately Rs 314 crore with customer engagement levels remaining healthy across key segments.
"While we remain mindful of evolving geopolitical and global trade dynamics, we believe Unimech is today strategically stronger, operationally more resilient, and better positioned to capitalise on long-term opportunities across aerospace, energy, semiconductor, defence, and advanced industrial sectors," he stated.