The Rajesh Exports Case: What SEBI's Interim Order Alleges And What Happens Next

The regulator alleged that money was moved from company accounts into Mehta's personal accounts and used for derivative trading. Transactions worth ₹7.4 crore were traced to his personal accounts, a portion of which was subsequently returned to the company. These fund movements, SEBI said, were neither approved by the board nor disclosed to investors as related-party transactions. The regulator further alleged that gold derivative trades were executed through Mehta's personal trading account while the corresponding entries appeared in the company's books.