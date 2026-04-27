Sun Pharma Shares Rally 9% after $11.75 Bn Organon Acquisition

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares jumped after it agreed to buy US-based Organon & Co for about $11.75 billion in cash.
The deal will make Sun Pharma a larger global player with combined revenues and a broader portfolio in women’s health and biosimilars.
Organon shareholders will receive $14 per share in the acquisition.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged 9% on Monday, April 27, after the drugmaker announced it would acquire New Jersey-based Organon & Co in an all-cash deal valuing the US company at $11.75 billion, including debt. Sun Pharma's stock was trading at ₹1,766.90 on the BSE by 10:30 AM, up from its previous close of ₹1,619.95.
Sun Pharma said it would acquire all outstanding shares of Organon at $14 apiece, a premium of over 24% to Organon's closing price on April 24, according to an exchange filing.
A Transformative Deal
The acquisition is expected to push Sun Pharma into the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, with a combined revenue of $12.4 billion, according to a report by CNBC. It also marks the company's entry into the biosimilars segment and strengthens its women's health portfolio, two areas where Sun currently has limited presence.
Organon, which was spun off from Merck in 2021, specialises in women's health and biosimilars, and sells more than 70 products across 140 countries. Carrie Cox, executive chair at Organon, said the deal offered "compelling and immediate value" to Organon stockholders, following a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.
"Organon’s portfolio, capabilities and global reach are highly complementary to our own,” Dilip Shanghvi, executive chairman of Sun Pharma, said.
The deal also fits into Sun Pharma's broader push into higher-margin specialty medicines, with a focus on dermatology, oncology and obesity, as the company looks to offset declining sales in the US generics market.
Debt and Financials
Organon carried a debt of $8.6 billion and a cash balance of $574 million at the end of December 2025, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4 times. Sun Pharma, by contrast, is currently net cash positive.
Following the acquisition, the combined entity's net debt to EBITDA ratio is expected to stand at 2.3 times. Sun Pharma's management, as quoted by The Informist, expressed confidence in accelerating debt repayment, noting that Organon's net debt carries an interest rate of around 5.5%.
Beyond products, Sun Pharma sees the deal as a gateway to new markets. "We have little presence in China; Organon will help the company establish it," the management said, according to The Informist, adding that the company is looking to enter ten new markets, including China and South Korea.
Notably, this is not the first time Sun Pharma has moved to acquire a financially stressed business. In 2007, it successfully acquired Israeli research firm Taro Pharma, which was listed in New York and in financial distress at the time.
In 2014, it bought Ranbaxy Laboratories, then facing regulatory action from the US Food and Drug Administration, from Japan's Daiichi Sankyo for around $3.2 billion. Organon marks Sun Pharma's sixth acquisition in the past 16 years.