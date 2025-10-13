HCLTech Q2 Profit Remains Flat at ₹4,235 Crore; Declares ₹12 per Share Dividend

HCLTech reported a flat net profit of ₹4,235 crore for Q2 FY26, while revenue rose 10.7% YoY to ₹31,942 crore.
Noida-based IT major HCLTech on Monday reported a flat net profit of ₹4,235 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. However, its revenue for Q2 rose 10.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹31,942 crore.
In dollar terms, revenue stood at $3,644 million, up 5.8% YoY, and grew 4.6% YoY in constant currency (CC).
The topline was driven by services revenue, which grew 5.5% YoY, while digital revenue rose 15% YoY, contributing 42% of overall services. The company also said its advanced AI revenue surpassed $100 million this quarter.
“For the first time, our new bookings surpassed $2.5 billion without reliance on any mega deal. We added 3,489 people to our employee base while continuing to increase our revenue per employee by 1.8% YoY, aligned with our AI growth strategy,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.
He added that the quarter was marked by strong execution, growing demand for AI-powered solutions, and advanced AI revenue exceeding $100 million.
“We continue to perform well despite the uncertain business environment and are investing in new technologies and capabilities to unlock growth opportunities. The upskilling of our global talent base remains a key priority and an enabler of innovation for our clients,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech.
For the quarter, EBIT stood at ₹5,550 crore (17.4% margin), up 3.5% YoY, while net income was ₹4,235 crore, up 10.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) improved to 38.6%, and its free cash flow-to-net income ratio stood at 125%.
HCLTech reported a total contract value (TCV) of $2.57 billion, a 41.8% QoQ and 15.8% YoY increase. The company maintained its FY26 guidance, with revenue growth expected between 3–5% YoY in CC and EBIT margin in the range of 17–18%.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, HCLTech added 3,489 employees, with the total headcount rising from 223,151 in June 2025 to 226,640 in September 2025. This includes an increase of 3,442 technical staff and 47 sales and support employees. The company also added 5,196 freshers in the quarter. Its attrition dropped to 12.6%.
The company announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share. On October 13, HCLTech shares ended flat at ₹1,494 apiece on the NSE.