  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Hcltech partners with dolphin semicon to develop energy efficient chips for iot data centres

HCLTech Partners with Dolphin Semicon to Develop Energy-Efficient Chips for IoT, Data Centres

HCLTech and Dolphin Semicon will jointly design energy-efficient chips aimed at improving performance and power use across Internet-of-Things devices and modern data-centre systems

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
HCLTech Partners with Dolphin Semicon to Develop Energy-Efficient Chips for IoT, Data Centres
info_icon

 IT company HCLTech on Monday said it has partnered with France-based Dolphin Semiconductor to co-develop energy-efficient chips.

The collaboration is designed to help enterprises address growing demands for energy efficiency and high performance in increasingly complex and connected environments, the Noida-based company said in a statement.

"By partnering with HCLTech, we will be able to extend the reach of our low-power IP to more applications and customers than ever before. This partnership will help us push the boundaries of energy-efficient computing - whether it is for IoT devices or data centre ecosystems," Pierre-Marie Dell’Accio, executive VP Engineering at Dolphin Semiconductor, said.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Leveraging its expertise in system-on-chip (SoC) architecture, design and development, HCLTech will embed Dolphin's specialised low-power IP into its silicon design workflows. The integration aims to deliver scalable, high-efficiency SoCs that reduce energy consumption while maintaining robust computational capabilities across diverse workloads.

"As AI workloads surge, data grows exponentially, and sustainability becomes a top priority, our collaboration with Dolphin Semiconductor will empower our clients to lead with agility, high performance and a strong commitment to environmental responsibility," Hari Sadarahalli, CVP and Head of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×