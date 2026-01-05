HDFC Bank Logs 12% Rise in Loans in Dec Qtr

The country's biggest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Monday said it has registered a 12% increase in loan growth at ₹28.44 lakh crore in the December quarter.
Total advances were ₹25.42 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2024, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The lender reported a 12% rise in average deposits to ₹27.52 lakh crore, as against ₹24.52 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.
The bank's average advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation/assignment) were ₹28.63 lakh crore for the quarter under review, registering a growth of about 9% over ₹26.27 lakh crore in the year-ago period.
Another private sector lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank, reported net credit growth of 16% to ₹4.80 lakh crore in the October-December period, up from ₹4.13 lakh crore a year earlier.
At the same time, total deposits registered a growth of 14.6% to ₹5.42 lakh crore, as compared to ₹4.73 lakh crore at the end of December 2024, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a separate regulatory filing.
ESAF Small Finance Bank reported a 13% improvement in total credit to ₹20,680 crore in the third quarter, as against ₹18,291 crore in the same period a year ago.
The lender reported a 7% increase in total deposits to ₹24,006 crore in the reporting quarter, as against ₹22,415 crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year, the Kerala-headquartered bank said in a regulatory filing.
The CASA ratio of the ESAF Small Finance Bank improved to 25.12% as on December 31, 2025, as against 24.95% as on December 31, 2024, it said.
During the quarter, the bank completed transactions involving the sale of non-performing assets (NPAs), including technical write-off book amounting to ₹1,693.65 crore to Asset Reconstruction Companies for an aggregate consideration of ₹183.18 crore, it added.