Future Wealth Investments Launches $60Mn Debut Fund for India-UAE-Singapore Corridor

Future Wealth Investments launches a $60 million debut venture fund with a green shoe option
The fund targets pre-seed to Series A start-ups across India, the UAE, and Singapore
Initial cheques range from $250,000 to $5 million, focusing on AI and consumer businesses
Future Wealth Investments has announced the launch of its debut venture fund with a target corpus of $50 million and a green shoe option of $10 million, taking the total potential fund size to $60 million.
The firm has a multi-geography focus spanning India, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore.
The fund will primarily focus on pre-seed to Series A investments, backing founders at the earliest stages of company building, often before formal market categories are fully defined.
It plans to invest initial cheques ranging from $250,000 to $5 million, while maintaining significant reserves for follow-on investments in high-performing portfolio companies. Overall, the fund aims to build a portfolio of 20 high-conviction bets.
Although the investment mandate is sector-agnostic, the firm has identified key areas of interest, including artificial intelligence, consumer businesses, supply chain and logistics, and hardware-led innovation.
Future Wealth Investments is led by Rohit Kapoor, who brings over two decades of experience in private banking and wealth management across global institutions such as HSBC and Crédit Agricole, along with extensive exposure to Southeast Asian capital markets.
The firm is supported by an advisory board comprising founders of publicly listed companies in India and the UAE, as well as a network of operators, investors, and capital allocators across Silicon Valley and Asia.
“The most significant companies of the next decade are being built today in markets and categories that do not yet have a name. That is where we intend to be,” said Rohit Kapoor, Managing Partner at Future Wealth Investments.
The firm has already made investments across sectors, including premium pet care brand Heads Up For Tails, satellite communications startup Tantrayut, media network B4U Media, fintech platform Mobipay, quick commerce start-up Zippee, and Asia-Pacific corporate services provider Vivos.
The firm’s three-market focus is designed to leverage the strengths of each region. India offers scale and a strong founder ecosystem, Singapore provides access to institutional capital and connectivity to Southeast Asia, while the UAE has emerged as a key base for India-origin founders building global businesses.
The fund launch comes amid continued momentum in India’s venture capital ecosystem. In 2025, the country saw over $12.1 billion worth of new venture capital and private equity funds launched, marking a 39% year-on-year increase, with nearly 58% of these funds focused on early-stage investments.
Established firms such as Accel also raised significant India-focused funds during the period, while first-time funds accounted for nearly one-third of total venture and growth capital raised.