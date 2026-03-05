Investors' Wealth Erodes by ₹16.32 Lakh Cr in Two Days as West Asia Turmoil Intensifies

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,122.66 points or 1.40 per cent to settle at 79,116.19. During the day, it crashed 1,795.65 points or 2.23 per cent to 78,443.20. Since Friday, the BSE benchmark has lost 2,171 points or 2.67 per cent amid the onset of hostilities between Iran and the US-Israel since February 28.