India’s Promoter Wealth Is Changing Hands. Few Families Are Truly Ready

India is entering a major phase of intergenerational wealth transfer, pushing more business families to think seriously about succession planning
Estate planning is becoming more complex as families deal with global assets, start-up wealth and evolving regulatory frameworks
Women are increasingly playing a larger role in wealth and succession decisions within business families
Neha Pathak, Head - Trust & Estate Planning, Motilal Oswal Wealth Limited, has nearly two decades of experience advising high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families on trust formation, estate structuring and succession planning. Starting her legal career at the Bombay High Court, she later moved into wealth advisory, helping families navigate complex questions of legacy, governance and wealth transfer.
In an interview with Outlook Business, Pathak spoke about India’s emerging intergenerational wealth transition, the growing complexity of estate planning, and how conversations around succession and family governance are evolving. She also reflected on her journey as a woman building expertise in a niche legal and wealth advisory space.
Edited Excerpts:-
You chose to specialise in succession law at a time when it wasn’t exactly a mainstream or visible space. As a woman advising powerful promoter families, what did you have to prove early on, and how did you earn that seat at the table?
When I chose succession law nearly two decades ago, very few people were talking about it openly. Most families only addressed it in moments of crisis or after a loss, a dispute or a sudden health scare.
I remember one of the early conversations with a powerful businessman, a person who commanded the boardroom and built a big empire. He became unexpectedly quiet when the topic shifted to “What happens after you?”, that pause always stayed with me. Succession strips away titles and balance sheets. It brings forward questions of helping founders articulate their wishes clearly, helping siblings have conversations they’ve postponed for years, helping the next generation feel included rather than imposed upon.
As a young woman entering those rooms, I was often the youngest person at the table and sometimes the only woman. I did feel the need to prove myself not by being forceful, but by being deeply prepared and fully present. I listened more than I spoke. I understood that families were not just seeking tax efficiency, they were seeking reassurance.
Choosing this field meant choosing to sit at the intersection of law and emotion. It required empathy alongside expertise. And perhaps that is why it resonated with me because beyond structures and statutes, it is ultimately about continuity, care, and responsibility. I believed then and I believe even more strongly now that protecting relationships is as important as protecting wealth.
Looking back at your 19-year journey, was there a moment that tested your confidence or leadership.. especially as a woman and what did that experience change for you as a professional?
There was a moment early in my career when I was a part of a complex restructuring discussion involving multiple family branches and external advisors. Despite having done the groundwork, I found my recommendations being second-guessed more intensely than those of male counterparts. It tested my confidence and that experience reframed self-doubt for me. I understood that leadership is not about dominating the room, but about conviction earned through preparation. Ever since, I’ve made it a point to be prepared and unwaveringly calm. As a professional, I’ve always believed in staying composed under pressure and reminding younger women that resistance is not a reflection of their capability.
We’re seeing one of the largest intergenerational wealth transfers India has seen. Are business families genuinely planning ahead, or do most still wait for a trigger - a dispute, a health scare, a regulatory nudge?
India is indeed in the middle of a historic wealth transition. While awareness has increased significantly over the past decade, many families still wait for a trigger. A health scare, an unexpected dispute or regulatory tightening often accelerates planning. Having said that, there is a visible shift among first-generation entrepreneurs who built businesses. They are more open to institutionalising governance early through family constitutions, trusts and structured ownership vehicles. The second generation, especially those educated abroad, are also more comfortable with formal frameworks rather than informal understandings. Increasing regulatory compliance requirements and global asset holdings have also prompted families to plan earlier. The real transformation is this: estate planning is no longer viewed as an end-of-life exercise; it is becoming a governance tool. Families that recognise this shift tend to approach planning strategically rather than reactively.
Estate planning today isn’t just about property and shares. There are overseas assets, startup equity, ESOPs, even digital wealth. Has regulation caught up with this new complexity, or are families still navigating grey areas?
Wealth today is multidimensional. Apart from traditional real estate and listed equities, families hold private equity stakes, startup investments, ESOPs, overseas trusts and increasingly, digital assets. Cross-border residency issues add further complexity. Regulation has evolved, particularly in areas such as tax transparency and cross-border reporting. However, certain aspects of digital assets and multi-jurisdictional succession still fall into grey areas or require interpretation under overlapping laws. For example, transmitting overseas assets requires careful compliance with foreign exchange and tax regulations. Startup equity and ESOPs raise questions around vesting conditions and transferability. Digital wealth: from online investment accounts to intellectual property and crypto holdings demands clear documentation and access protocols.
Families today must work with advisors who understand not only domestic succession law but also regulatory overlays and international frameworks. The law is evolving, but complexity often outpaces regulation. Structured documentation and periodic review remain the safest way to navigate this landscape.
Have you seen a real shift in how women within wealthy families participate in succession decisions? Are daughters and spouses now more central to these conversations than they were a decade ago?
Yes, there has been a marginal shift. A decade ago, succession discussions were largely between male family members. Daughters and spouses were often beneficiaries, but not necessarily decision-makers. Today, that dynamic is changing. Daughters are increasingly educated, professionally accomplished and actively involved in family businesses or independent ventures. Many are equal stakeholders, both legally and strategically. Spouses, too, are more informed about financial and legal structures.
However, inclusion is still uneven. In some families, women remain informed but not influential to the succession decisions. The most progressive families recognise that excluding half the family from wealth conversations is both unfair and imprudent. From my experience, when women participate meaningfully in these discussions, the outcome tends to be more balanced and sustainable. The conversation expands beyond control and distribution to include stability, fairness and long-term unity.
When inheritance battles turn public, the reasons often seem preventable. In your experience, what’s the most common mistake families make - avoiding tough conversations, overcomplicating structures, or simply delaying decisions?
The most common mistake is delay, often combined with avoidance of difficult conversations. Families postpone planning because the discussions are emotionally charged. Questions about control, unequal capabilities among heirs or second marriages are uncomfortable, so they are deferred.
Another frequent issue is over-reliance on informal understandings. Verbal assurances or family “understandings” rarely withstand legal scrutiny or generational change. Overcomplicated structures can also create confusion, especially when designed purely for tax efficiency without considering practicality or governance. Complexity without clarity becomes fertile ground for disputes.
However, if I had to identify one root cause, it would be the lack of transparent communication throughout the wealth creator's lifetime. A well-drafted Will or Trust is essential, but clarity of intent and structured family dialogue are equally important. Planning works best when documentation and communication move together. Simplicity, transparency, and documentation are underestimated virtues in succession planning.