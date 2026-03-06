India’s Promoter Wealth Is Changing Hands. Few Families Are Truly Ready

A

When I chose succession law nearly two decades ago, very few people were talking about it openly. Most families only addressed it in moments of crisis or after a loss, a dispute or a sudden health scare.

I remember one of the early conversations with a powerful businessman, a person who commanded the boardroom and built a big empire. He became unexpectedly quiet when the topic shifted to “What happens after you?”, that pause always stayed with me. Succession strips away titles and balance sheets. It brings forward questions of helping founders articulate their wishes clearly, helping siblings have conversations they’ve postponed for years, helping the next generation feel included rather than imposed upon.

As a young woman entering those rooms, I was often the youngest person at the table and sometimes the only woman. I did feel the need to prove myself not by being forceful, but by being deeply prepared and fully present. I listened more than I spoke. I understood that families were not just seeking tax efficiency, they were seeking reassurance.

Choosing this field meant choosing to sit at the intersection of law and emotion. It required empathy alongside expertise. And perhaps that is why it resonated with me because beyond structures and statutes, it is ultimately about continuity, care, and responsibility. I believed then and I believe even more strongly now that protecting relationships is as important as protecting wealth.