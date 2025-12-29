Arvind Fashions to Acquire 31.25 Pc Stake of Flipkart in Arvind Youth Brands for Rs 135 Cr

Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd (AYBPL) is currently engaged in the business of wholesale and retail of apparel and accessories under the brand name 'Flying Machine'. It had a turnover of ₹432.16 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing