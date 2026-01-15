Supreme Court Rules Tiger Global Must Pay Capital Gains Tax on 2018 Flipkart Stake Sale

What Transaction is at Issue?

The dispute relates to Tiger Global’s sale of about three-quarters of its remaining stake in Flipkart to Walmart as part of Walmart’s 2018 acquisition of the Indian e-commerce firm. Tax authorities had argued that Tiger Global routed the exit through Mauritius-based entities acting as conduits to claim treaty exemption. The Supreme Court agreed with that assessment. The transaction under challenge has been widely reported to be worth around $1.6 billion.