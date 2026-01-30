  1. home
Arvind Q3 Profit Down 5% At ₹100.97 Cr

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at ₹2,372.64 crore

Arvind Q3 Profit Down 5% At ₹100.97 Cr
Textile and apparel firm Arvind Ltd on Friday reported a 5% dip in consolidated net profit at ₹100.97 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, on account of the statutory impact of new labour codes and higher expenses amid tariff pressures and volatility.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹106.24 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal, Arvind Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at ₹2,372.64 crore as compared to ₹2,089.21 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter stood at ₹2,212.49 crore as compared to ₹1,953.55 crore in the year-ago period, Arvind Ltd said.arvind

Arvind Ltd said in the third quarter that it incurred a net exceptional item expense of ₹23.56 crore due to the statutory impact of the new labour codes.

The company said it delivered growth in volumes and revenues and met margin improvement guidance.

"Performance remained resilient, supported by steady demand and improved execution amid tariff pressures and volatility," it added.

In the third quarter, denim fabric volume reached 13.9 million meters, up 16%, supported by higher verticalisation, the company said.

Woven fabric registered a volume of 36.7 million meters, a 5% growth, while the garmenting division achieved a second consecutive quarter of over 10 million pieces, an 11% increase, it added.

On the outlook for Q4,Arvind Ltd said the market environment remains uncertain due to geopolitical and trade factors, while domestic consumption is expected to support demand recovery, and it has a healthy order book.

For the full year FY26, the company expects revenue growth of 10-12% in the textile division and 17-20% in the advanced materials division.

