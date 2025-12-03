Flipkart Says Order Surges 40% YoY Post-Festival; User Base Expands

Balaji Thiagarajan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, said, "Our platform is built for the future of commerce - a future defined by both massive scale and unshakeable trust. The number of users that seamlessly engaged on the platform grew by nearly 16% this festive season compared to last year, demonstrating the exponential power of engineering at scale. Trust remains a defining factor in India's maturing e-commerce market. We have made deeper investments in platform safety and have delivered a 25% reduction in account takeover frauds, 99.95% accuracy in blocking malicious requests, and a 50% cut in customer handling time through GenAI-powered support." Across categories, Flipkart saw a balanced growth across fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and refurbished goods with rising repeat purchases in metros and non-metros, driven increasingly by reliability, convenience and selection - not offers alone. "As India's consumption story evolves, the platforms that will succeed are the ones that deliver access, affordability, and trust simultaneously," Rajneesh Kumar said. "That is the direction we have set for Flipkart."