Flipkart Ropes In Former Meta Executive Dan Neary Ahead of IPO

Flipkart has appointed veteran tech executive Dan Neary to its board
His global operating experience is expected to support Flipkart during a pivotal phase of growth
Leadership believes his insights will be key as AI and digital commerce rapidly evolve
Walmart-owned Flipkart has roped in former Meta executive Dan Neary to its board of director as the ecommerce giant prepares to launch an IPO (initial public offering). Neary has approximately 35 years of experience across companies, including Meta, eBay, Skype, Kellogg Company, and more.
Most recently, Neary serves as the vice president of Asia Pacific at Meta for nearly 13 years. He also serves on the boards of Liven and the Singapore Tourism Board, and advises both Asia Partners Private Equity and Tanglin Ventures.
“Flipkart’s scale, innovation mindset, and technology leadership are unmatched, but what stands out most is the strength and integrity of its leadership team. I look forward to supporting Flipkart as it continues its next phase of growth and impact,” said Neary in a statement.
Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said Dan’s global experience across technology, digital commerce, and platform scale will be invaluable as the company shape the next phase of Flipkart’s journey.
“…with AI transforming every layer of retail, from customer experience to supply chain and seller empowerment, Dan’s perspective and leadership will help accelerate our innovation agenda”.
Flipkart IPO
Flipkart, valued at roughly $36 billion, has been tightening its governance and overhauling internal processes in recent months as it gears up for an eventual public listing.
Some media reports stated that the Walmart-owned company is aiming to go public next year at an estimated valuation of $60–70 billion, a milestone that would make it the largest consumer tech IPO India has ever seen.
In October, the ecommerce giant has also divested stakes totalling more than ₹2,408.7 crore in a string of start-ups and listed firms over the past 12 months. It disposed of shares in several firms, including Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL) and trucking platform Blackbuck through block deals and offer-for-sale routes.
The most recent transaction was the sale of its entire roughly 6% stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands for about ₹998 crore on October 6.
In June, Flipkart sold a 6% holding in ABFRL for ₹587.7 crore; the company had originally invested about ₹1,500 crore in ABFRL in 2020 and realised cumulative proceeds of ₹1,585.7 crore through related block deals.
Earlier, Flipkart trimmed holdings in Blackbuck, selling a 4.47% stake via the December 2024 public offering (realising about ₹151 crore) and later offloading the balance 8.73% for roughly ₹672 crore in June, marking multi-fold returns on its early investment.
The divestments coincide with a wider push to improve unit economics: Flipkart’s group entities narrowed losses in 2024–25 by trimming expenses even as revenue growth softened amid a broader slowdown in online retail.