Adani Ports Bags $70-Mn Marine Contract for Argentina's First LNG Export Project

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has secured a 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project, with an estimated investment commitment of $70 million. The deal marks the company's entry into South America.
The contract was secured through APSEZ's subsidiary Adani Harbour International, in partnership with Argentina's Meridian Group, following an international bidding process conducted by Southern Energy SA (SESA), the developer of the LNG project. Commercial operations are expected to begin in September 2027.
Under the agreement, the Adani-Meridian consortium will provide end-to-end marine services for LNG carriers operating out of the project site, including tugboat operations, offshore logistics and supply support, and crew transfer services. The deployment will be backed by four high-specification tugboats, one anchor handling tug supply vessel, and one crew boat.
The contract will be executed through Meridian Transportes Marítimos SA, a joint venture between Adani Harbour International FZCO and Meridian Group, structured on a 51:49 ownership basis.
The Southern Energy FLNG project is a joint venture between Golar LNG and Pan American Energy, located in the San Matías Gulf in Argentina's Río Negro Province. It will liquefy natural gas sourced from the General San Martín pipeline aboard the floating LNG vessel Hilli Episeyo, as per the company's filing.
In its first phase, the project is designed to produce 2.45 million tonnes of LNG annually, roughly 28 cargoes per year.
Commenting on the development, APSEZ Chief Executive Ashwani Gupta said the contract reflects the company's growing capability to support large-scale energy infrastructure projects across geographies. He added that by combining operational expertise with local partnerships, the company aims to help create maritime ecosystems that enable new energy trade corridors.
According to the company, APSEZ currently holds marine operations across 12 countries and operates a fleet of 136 vessels serving ports, LNG terminals, refineries, national oil companies and offshore facilities. Internationally, it operates ports in Australia, Colombo, Israel and Tanzania.