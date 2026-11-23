As per media reports, Tata Sons under Chandrasekaran has been preparing for an IPO. If the board decides on the final go-ahead on the IPO, Tata Sons will have to file a draft red herring prospectus within a stipulated time and list subsequently. The Tata Sons IPO would be one of the biggest ever, given that some reports are pegging the company's value at over Rs 15 lakh crore.