Vedanta Oil & Gas Posts ₹746 Cr Q2 Profit As Higher Oil Prices Offset Fall In Output

The company was recently awarded two offshore blocks in the Krishna-Godavari Basin under the Discovered Small Field (DSF) IV bid round: one in shallow water and another in deepwater. The transfer of participating interests in these blocks to Vedanta Oil and Gas is subject to the requisite applications to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons following the demerger of Vedanta Ltd.'s oil and gas business.