Darius Khambata has questioned Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh over their changed stance on listing Tata Sons.
He said the two had earlier opposed listing but backed it in April 2026.
The dispute comes amid differences within Tata Trusts and RBI's listing requirements for Tata Sons.
Darius Khambata, a former trustee at Tata Trusts, on Tuesday hit back at vice chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, alleging that they did a 'volte-face' by supporting a listing of Tata Sons after opposing it for a long time.
Control of Tata Sons by Tata Trusts, a set of non-profits which collectively own two-thirds of the largest conglomerate's holding company, is the essence of the 'Tata model', Khambata, a senior lawyer, said in a four-page letter written to Srinivasan and Singh.
"You mischaracterise my defence of the Tata Model as control of Tata Sons by the 'present leadership' of the Tata Trusts. As I have consistently said, all Trustees are equal. It is control of Tata Sons by the Tata Trusts that is of the essence of the Tata Model," Khambata said in the letter reviewed by PTI.
He added that it is the "fiduciary duty" of every trustee to protect Tata Sons, which is the main asset of Tata Trusts.
Khambata said that in their November 13 letter, Srinivasan and Singh gave no reason for changing their stance on listing Tata Sons, a key point of disagreement between Noel Tata and Tata Sons management.
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"... you still give no reason for changing your minds on listing in April 2026, after supporting the anti-listing stand of both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts in March 2024, May 2025 and July 2025," Khambata said, terming this as disappointing.
"My grievance is why you repeatedly voted to oppose listing but suddenly did a volte-face in April 2026," he added.
The merits or demerits of listing are a debate that should be had at a Trust meeting, not in correspondence, he said, blaming both of them for not initiating such a conversation at the trusts and instead going to the media.
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The letter comes a day after reports of a senior RBI official writing to Tata Sons explicitly mentioning the need to list the company and also offering guidance on the same.
RBI's correspondence on Monday was in response to an October 6 letter from Tata Sons in which it had informed the central bank about deliberations at the last board meeting of Tata Sons on September 17.
In the October 6 letter, Tata Sons had informed the RBI that it will "ensure full compliance" with RBI regulations and initiate steps to comply with RBI guidelines on NBFC Upper Layer.
"With this backdrop and the decision to comply with RBI regulations, we would be extremely grateful to seek your guidance, which will enable the company to comply with applicable regulations," the October 6 letter from Tata Sons to RBI had said.
The press statement issued after the September 17 board meeting by Tata Sons had made it clear that the meeting resolved to initiate steps to comply with the applicable RBI Guidelines and seek guidance from RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders on applicable compliance requirements.
Meanwhile, in his letter to Srinivasan and Singh on November 17, Khambata also expressed disappointment that their letter was addressed to him but sent to the trusts.
Khambata said the letter jointly written by Singh and Srinivasan cites events selectively by excluding critical facts to "construct a false narrative", and rejected all accusations made against him.
It also denies the charge that Khambata strategised to "temporarily oust" Venu as a Trustee to enable alteration of the constitution of the Tata Trusts.
Reiterating his satisfaction with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's performance during his ten years at the helm, Khambata said his original disappointment was how Tata Sons acted at the September 17 board meeting, where a majority approved Chandrasekaran's reappointment, with Noel Tata in the minority.
The lawyer had earlier called September 17 as the day of infamy for the events of the day including Srinivasan breaking ranks to vote with the majority of Tata Sons directors for reappointing Chandrasekaran, despite being a Trusts nominee director on board.
"It is apparent that because I called out 17th September, I am now subjected to a personal attack. My conscience is clear, and my cause is unaffected by any personal interest. I will not respond in kind," Khambatta has written.