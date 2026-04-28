Spark Capital PWM Claims Three Global WealthTech Awards, Cementing Its Position As India’s Technology-Forward Wealth Manager

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Spark Capital Private Wealth Management (Spark Capital PWM) has swept three of the industry’s most coveted international honours in a single season, winning awards across the Euromoney, PWM WealthTech, and Global Private Banker platforms in March–April 2026. The recognition places the Mumbai-based firm among an elite group of wealth managers globally acknowledged for delivering a superior, technology-enabled client experience.

Award Wins at a Glance

Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026 — India’s Best for Digital Solutions

PWM WealthTech Awards 2026 — Best Wealth Management Firm / MFO for Use of Technology (India)

Global Private Banker WealthTech Awards 2026 — Best Digital Client Experience in Wealth Management (Advisory Category)

“These awards validate our conviction that the future of wealth management lies in combining technology with trusted human advice. We have built a platform that serves both digitally oriented clients and those who value relationship-led guidance — using technology to enhance transparency, strengthen trust, and elevate every client interaction. We are deeply honoured by this global recognition and see it as a mandate to keep building a future-ready wealth management ecosystem,” said Ms. Arpita Vinay, Senior Managing Director & CEO, Spark Capital Private Wealth Management

“Winning across three independent global award programmes in a single season is a powerful affirmation of the work our teams have put in — from product and technology to operations and client servicing. What makes this particularly meaningful is that each award evaluates a distinct dimension: infrastructure, platform capability, and client experience. Sweeping all three tells us our approach is cohesive, not piecemeal. We will continue raising the bar,” added Mr. Animesh Raizada, Chief Operating Officer, Spark Capital Private Wealth Management

Over the past several years, Spark Capital PWM has placed technology at the heart of its growth strategy. The firm’s approach rests on a deliberate design philosophy: technology exists to strengthen the advisor-client relationship, not replace it. By seamlessly integrating digital onboarding, real-time portfolio analytics, consolidated reporting, and automated client-servicing tools with dedicated relationship manager engagement, the firm has built a hybrid model that delivers both the efficiency of a digital-first platform and the personalised stewardship that discerning clients expect.

This integrated platform has enabled the firm to respond to the evolving expectations of wealthy families, entrepreneurs, and family offices, delivering a more transparent and seamless wealth management experience — while fuelling rapid growth across key markets. As the industry continues to evolve, Spark Capital PWM remains steadfastly committed to advancing its digital capabilities without compromising the trusted, long-term advisory relationships that define exceptional private banking.

About Spark Capital Private Wealth Management

Spark PWM Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary of Spark Capital Advisors (India) Limited. Guided by the group’s founding values of Knowledge, Integrity, Trust, and Transparency, Spark Capital PWM serves affluent families, business promoters, family offices, new-age entrepreneurs, and senior executives navigating the full spectrum of wealth creation, preservation, and intergenerational transfer. Extending beyond traditional wealth management, the firm draws on Spark Capital’s broader ecosystem — encompassing investment banking and asset management expertise — to craft bespoke, integrated solutions tailored to each client’s unique ambitions.

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