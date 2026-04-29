Federal Bank Q4 PAT Up 22% YoY

“Our Q4 performance represents a strong operational quarter that is fully aligned with our strategic roadmap. We have made significant progress in restructuring our liabilities by focusing on retail mobilization and reducing reliance on high-value deposits, which is reflected in our optimized cost of funds. Reaching the ₹1 lakh crore milestone in both CASA and NR deposits concurrently is a structural achievement that reinforces our funding moat,” said managing director and CEO KVS Manian.